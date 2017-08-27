Everton are planning a move to hijack Chelsea’s £40million transfer for Jamie Vardy, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Ronald Koeman believes that adding a another proven striker will be the final piece, as his side look to break into the top four this season.

Koeman, who lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United this season, has brought back Wayne Rooney, but is looking for pace upfront.

However, Chelsea remain in search for a striker to replace AWOL Diego Costa and manager Antonio Conte, has reportedly identified Vardy as the best man.

Although big-money buy Alvaro Morata is already off the mark, the Blues still want to replace Costa before the summer transfer window closes.

Vardy made an explosive start to the new campaign, as he netted twice in the Foxes opening day loss to Arsenal.