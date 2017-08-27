Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, will sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea this week, because he considers Liverpool too much of a threat to their top-four hopes.

Chelsea are willing to pay £40million for the England international, who is also wanted by Kop manager Jurgen Klopp.

Although Wenger is reluctant to let Oxlade-Chamberlain leave, the 24-year-old is determined to quit the Emirates before the summer transfer window closes.

- Advertisement -

Wenger sees Chelsea as serious title challengers with or without the Ox, but reckons Liverpool could struggle to push for a top-four slot with Champions League fixtures to negotiate and does not want to strengthen their chances.

Wenger may also have to make a decision on Mesut Ozil who, like Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez, is now in the final year of his contract.