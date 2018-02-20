Philippe Coutinho’s new home in Barcelona was burgled on Monday night while he was out for dinner with his family.

The former Liverpool playmaker returned to his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning to make the discovery.

Sky Sports reports the burglars had left the property before Coutinho and his family returned and no significant items of value were stolen.

Coutinho is cup-tied in the Champions League and has remained in Barcelona while his team-mates headed off to face Chelsea on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Reports in Spain say Coutinho is having building work carried out on his house, which made it easier for the thieves to access the property.

The Brazil international moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January for a club-record £146m fee and has since made seven appearances in the league and cup, scoring on one occasion.