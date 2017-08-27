Nigeria’s Super Eagles defender and Chelsea starlet Kenneth Omeruo has agreed to join Kasimpasa on loan.

The former Den Haag, Middlesbrough and Alanyaspor defender has returned to Kasimpasa, having played for them in the 2015/16 campaign, making 26 appearances.

The player joined Alanyaspor on loan last summer and this will be the player’s third loan spell in Turkey.

- Advertisement -

The 23-year-old only just signed a contract extension until 2020 at Chelsea before agreeing a temporary deal away from the Blues.

The Nigeria International, who can play almost everywhere in defence has made no senior Chelsea debut yet but has 1 appearance with the club’s Under 23 squad.