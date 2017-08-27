The Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the last Africa Cup of Nations, Christian Bassogog, says victory over Nigeria is their target when he lines up for Cameroon against Nigeria next month.

Bassogog is among the players Cameroon will be banking on when they take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in back to back World Cup Qualifiers in Uyo and Yaounde on the 1st and 4th of September respectively.

21 year old Bassogog who plays for Chinese side Henan Jianye said victory over Nigeria is none negotiable in both games, if they are to keep alive their hope of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Nigeria are a strong team. They have very good players and many of them are playing in Europe. But we must defeat them if we are to maintain our qualifying hopes. We should take the game to them. We need to fight to defeat them.

“Our players are young, but we are strong as a team,” he said of Cameroon’s progress under Belgian coach Hugo Broos.

“He is a good coach. He knows what the players are good at so he can get the best out of us. In this team, everyone has his chance,” he added.