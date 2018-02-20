The League Management Company (LMC) has sympathised with the Management and players of Kano Pillars FC on the death of their Center back, Chinedu Udoji and directed that a minute silence be observed in honour of the fallen star during match day 10 fixtures this weekend.

It also asked players to wear black armbands during the match to mourn the late player.

Udoji died in a fatal motor accident in Kano on his way home from visiting former team mates at the camp of Enyimba International after the Match Day 9 1-1 draw with Kano Pillars.

“We are saddened by the news of Chinedu Udoji’s death, he was such a dedicated player and an asset to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)”, said Shehu Dikko in a statement.

He recalled that the late Udoji captained the NPFL All-stars team on the LaLiga tour in 2015, noting that his leadership qualities was such that endured team discipline and cohesion.

“The LMC commiserates with the Management and players of Kano Pillars on this untimely death of Udoji.

“We sympathize with the immediate family of the late player and pray that his soul repose peacefully”, Dikko remarked.

Udoji joined Kano Pillars at the start of the 2016/17 season from Enyimba where he was captain for over five seasons.

He was in the squad that drew 1-1 with Enyimba on Sunday evening.