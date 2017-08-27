Barcelona remain confident they will get Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, if they offer the Premier League club up to €150million.

The La Liga giants feel that Coutinho’s souring relationship with the Anfield side, could work in their favour too.

In the last week, Barca confirmed the club-record signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105million, but are ready to smash it again.

Four days ago, a source in Spain told Sky Sports: “Philippe has never been more determined to leave Liverpool.

“To suggest Barca are thinking of backing out and calling it a day, is absolute nonsense.

“They’re all in now; their cards are on the table and they’ll never give up the fight.”