Sunderland owner Ellis Short would be willing to listen to offers of around £50m for the struggling Championship club, Sky Sports reports.

The American is desperate to offload the Wearside club, who are second-bottom of the Championship table, and has been inviting offers for over a year.

He was involved in discussions over a £100m sale last summer that did not materialise, and beleaguered manager Chris Coleman admitted this week that Short had lost his passion for the game.

“At a club like Sunderland there is incredible passion, and a lot of supporters need people here who care about the club as much as them,” he said.

“Therein lies a problem; obviously Ellis wants to sell the club and they recognise that maybe his love for the club was maybe yesterday.”

Short gained a controlling interest in the Black Cats in 2008 but did not assume full ownership until 2009, with the club established in the Premier League.

He has been through eight managers; Steve Bruce, Martin O’Neill, Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Simon Grayson. Coleman is the ninth.

Sunderland travel to relegation rivals Bolton on Tuesday night, four points adrift of safety with 14 games of the season remaining.