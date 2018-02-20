The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says Geo Travel and Tours is its official travel partner to support the Super Eagles for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, made the disclosure in Lagos on Monday night.

Pinnick said the travel agency would adopt a flexible payment plan for Nigerians hoping to book now and pay on a later date.

The NFF president noted that the partnership was the first of its kind and was geared toward making travelling to the World Cup as easy as a “phone call’’.

He said the partnership was to connect football-loving Nigerians to the Super Eagles when they face their counterparts in Russia.

“It is important to make the Super Eagles feel the presence of home support by turning up massively in Russia,’’ Pinnick, who was represented by NFF 2nd Vice-President, Mr Shehu Dikko, said.

According to him, the NFF and the travel agency will collaborate with the local football-loving community to give their full support to the Nigerian football national team.

The Head of Business, Geo Travel and Tours, Mr Damilola Osikoya, said the partnership with the NFF was part of its commitment to redefine travel and tourism in Nigeria.

Osikoya explained that Nigerians would have the option of choosing from its number of customised packages that would give them the flexibility of choosing to see the first, second and third game only.

He added that Nigerians could also choose the combination of the first and second group games, first and third games, second and third, or all the three games.