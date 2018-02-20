The silver medal winning home-based Super Eagles Coach, Salisu Yusuf, on Tuesday said that breaking his predecessor’s record in the CHAN tournament was one of his cherished achievement.

Yusuf made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Yusuf beat the achievement of his predecessor, late Stephen Keshi, who guided the home-based team to the bronze medal in South Africa, the highest achievement then.

The home-based Eagles claimed a silver medals at the just-concluded CHAN tournament held in Morocco, losing 0-4 to the hosts.

Yusuf, however, said that breaking the record was not as important as building on the legacies of the late Keshi, who gave his all for the country.

“Breaking the record was not what I initially have in mind, I want Nigeria to do well and win the Cup, but was eventually won by the host country.

“Records are secondary to me because we would have won the tournament, it was only that the Moroccans were a better side on that day and that is football.

“We have a very good squad which is highly dependable, so we have no fear of any opposition. I will even recommend some of the players into the main Eagles.

“The head coach, Genort Rohr has said that some of the players will be invited to the national team camp in preparation towards the World Cup,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that the invitation extended to some members of the home-based players by Super Eagles coach was a testimony of confidence reposed on the team.

“Some of those invited to the camp for the World Cup is a testimony of the confidence placed on the team by the head coach, Rohr.

“We paraded a very young, but experienced team, some of them can still play in the U-20 and U-23 side.

“Also, with my new assignment as the U-23 coach, some of the players will be included in my team for continuity.

“The players had done the nation proud and we can only give kudos to them for a job well done,’’ he said.