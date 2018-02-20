Akwa United head coach Abdu Maikaba insists his side will overturn their first leg deficit against Banjul Hawks of Gambia when both teams clash in the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie in Bakau on Wednesday.

The Promise Keepers who have enjoyed a fine start to their campaign in the Nigeria Professional Football League this term went down to a shocking 2-1 defeat to their opponents in the first leg clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Maikaba is however confident his team can still make it through to the next round, stating that his charges are not under any form of pressure going into the game.

“I have been in football for many years and in all those years, I have worked with different sets of players under different managements. But there is something special about Akwa United. Everyone is fully committed and dedicated towards the success of the team at all times,” the former Wikki Tourists coach told Akwa United’s official website.

“We were surprised with the result in Uyo, but we know that no two matches are the same. The game will be decided after the second leg on Wednesday, so the tie is still alive and we have 90 minutes to decide our fate.”

“We all know the importance of this match, we have been well motivated and the fans back home have given us their support and they are also expecting something from us, so we have to reciprocate by redeeming ourselves and giving them what they deserve.”

The match will kick off at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 6pm local time, 7pm Nigerian time.