Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins is targeting a win with Shanghai Shenhua when they take on Sydney FC in Wednesday’s Asian Champions League (ACL) Group H clash.

The game will be his third appearance in the continental competition since he made his debut last season for Shanghai Shenhua in their 2-0 defeat to Brisbane Roar.

Martins was instrumental in Shanghai Shenhua recording a 1-1 draw away at Kashima Antlers in their opening group game last week and he is yet to taste victory in the competition after two games.

The 33-year-old Nigerian international is expected to lead Shanghai Shenhua attack as they seek their first group win in the competition.

Australian side Sydney FC on the other hand will have to look to improve on their first game 2-0 defeat to Suwon Bluewings.

Martin’s has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 38 games for Shanghai Shenhua since he joined the club two seasons ago