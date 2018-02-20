Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has congratulated Nigeria and Chelsea star Victor Moses for winning the Player of the Year for Men at the inaugural 2018 Aiteo/NFF Awards held on Monday.

The awards took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Moses was picked ahead Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, and Home-based Eagles striker, Anthony Okpotu.

“Congratulations, Victor Moses! How far do you think Victor and Nigeria Super Eagles will go at the WorldCup this summer?” FIFA tweeted on their official World Cup Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Other recipient at the awards included Asisat Oshoala who was crowned Player of the Year for Women, Kennedy Boboye and Ann Chiejine won Coach of the Year for Men and Women respectively.

Super Falcons up and coming star, Rasheedat Ajiboye, was presented with Young Player of the Year with Home-based Eagles defender, Ikouwem Udoh was picked in the men’s category.

Other awards saw MFM’s Sikiru Olatunbosun awarded Goal of the Season, El Kanemi Warriors won Fans of the Season, Remo Stars were awarded with the Fair Play award and FIFA President, Gianni Infantino went home with the Platinum award.

Also, there was awards for Nigeria’s eleven greatest players which had Ann Chiejine, Austin Eguavoen, Christian Chukwu, Okechukwu Uche, Felix Owolabi, Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Thompson Usiyen, Mercy Akide, Austin Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.