Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero clashed with rival supporters as Wigan’s stunning FA Cup victory was marred by ugly scenes at the final whistle.

The Argentine appeared to lash out at a supporter during a pitch invasion after the Sky Bet League One club’s 1-0 win dumped the Premier League leaders out in the fifth round.

Objects including an advertising board were thrown at police and stewards from the end housing the away fans and Latics chairman David Sharpe has confirmed they will investigate what happened.

He told BBC Breakfast: “The emotions of football can sometimes get the better of fans and that was evident last night. I don’t like to see what happened at the end of the game.

“We’ll have to look into it properly with the FA and the authorities over what was going on, but it looks like both City and Wigan fans weren’t being too pleasant to each other, and there was damage to the stadium.

“But that can be emotion of supporters sometimes. Things can get carried away. We’ve got to remain classy in certain situations and that’s the feeling we’re taking from last night.

“I don’t think it will detract from our victory – not one bit. I think people know how football is and what fans can do in a certain moment, they can get carried away.

“I think the main story is Wigan beating Man City, who were on for the quadruple. They’re favourites for the Premier League, the Champions League – and a League One club has just knocked them out of the FA Cup.”

Events at full-time followed a bust-up in the tunnel at half-time between Wigan manager Paul Cook and City boss Pep Guardiola following the red card to Fabian Delph just before the interval.

After infuriated City players, Guardiola and Cook disagreed over the decision and had to be broken up by staff and players from both teams – all captured by TV images.

After the match, Cook was critical of the Wigan fan who appeared to get involved in an altercation with Aguero.

“It’s not right is it?” said Cook. “It’s incorrect. But I’ve not seen the incidents, so I’d rather not comment. With all due respect, players’ safety is paramount for everyone.”

Guardiola also said: “I was in the locker room, I didn’t see it. It’s safer when the fans are not there, but sometimes it happens. The fans respect the players and the players the fans and go inside.”