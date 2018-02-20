Chelsea star Victor Moses has beaten Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City to the Nigeria Footballer of the Year Award at the inaugural NFF/Aiteo Awards in Lagos.

NPFL hotshot Anthony Okpotu was the other nominee.

Victor Moses in the year under review won the Premier League with Chelsea and was leading scorer for Nigeria to qualify for a sixth World Cup.

He was also a leading nominee for the CAF African Footballer of the Year.

Other award winners were FIFA President Gianni Infantino (Platinum Award), Kennedy Boboye (Coach of the Year), Ann Chiejene (Coach of the Year Women) and Sikiru Olatubosun (Goal of the Year).

Infantino as well as CAF president Ahmad were special guests at the awards.