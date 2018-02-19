The Super Falcons of Nigeria made it three wins from three games at the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup, defeating Togo 3-1 in Abidjan on Monday night.

Goals from Anam Imo, Chinaza Uchendu and Chioma Wogu gave the Super Falcons a 3-0 lead before Woedikou Afi grabbed a consolatory goal with nine minutes left to play.

The Super Falcons got off to a flying start after a cagey 40 minutes with Anam Imo beating Togolese goalkeeper Amouklou Ame from close range to score.

Chinaza Uchendu headed in a cross from Chioma Wogu to increase Nigeria’s tally at the start of the second half.

In the 71st minute, Wogu tapped in a rebound after Togolese goalkeeper Ame failed to hold on to the ball from Lilian Tule’s freekick.

Togo grabbed a late consolatory goal in the 81st from the spot. Woedikou Afi converted the spot kick after Glory fouled Togolese striker Gnintegegma Odette in the box.

Meanwhile, Ogbonna Glory was announced as woman of the match in the encounter.