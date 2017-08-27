Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has expressed confident that his team will do better than drop points when they play against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the first leg qualification match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Uyo.

Rohr is still spooked by the Super Eagles’ loss to South Africa at the venue during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last June.

He stated that the Super Eagles need to win or else they will have a mountain to climb in the September 4 reverse clash in Yaounde.

“I think our team will be much better than what we saw in the last game (vs South Africa in June also in Uyo). And we know that the game against Cameroon will be very decisive about the future.

“We have to win at home in Uyo because we know that the return leg in Yaounde will be very difficult,” said the coach.

A win in Uyo and a draw in Yaounde will almost guarantee Nigeria a passage to the Russia 2018 World Cup with two more games to come against Zambia and away to Algeria.

“These two games could decide qualification. If we win one of the two games, I think we have done a very big step to Russia 2018.”