Islam Slimani has vowed to fight for a place in Newcastle United’s forward line when he overcomes his injury problem.

The Algeria international who joined Magpies from Leicester City on loan during the January transfer window is yet to make his first appearance for the club owing to a thigh muscle strain he picked up in training before his departure from the King Power Stadium.

However, the 29-year-old who made the switch to the St James’ Park outfit with the intention of getting regular playing time has declared that he will ‘fight’ to ensure he realise his aim.

“I like to play regularly. That’s what my aim is and that’s what I have always wanted to do,” Slimani told Chronicle Live.

“I am going to fight for my place and be able to play as much as possible. Football is my passion and I want to show what I can do.”

Prior to his departure from Leicester, the former Sporting CP player scored just five goals in 17 outings this term and he is aiming at finding the net ‘as quick as possible’ for his new club.

“No matter who scores the most important thing is to win. Obviously, I want to get goals as quickly as possible but points come first,” he continued.

“I played in Portugal first and I learned so much out there.

“It put me in good stead to come and play in the Premier League and I now feel ready.

“It is a big dream for me to play in the Premier League. For me and my family, it is a very proud moment to play for a club like Newcastle United.

“Everybody in Algeria is very, very proud of me. The people there are following my career.”

Slimani will be expected to make his first appearance for Newcastle when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in their next league game on Saturday.