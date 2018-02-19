The Management of Enyimba International FC of Aba is in mourning over the tragic death of its former Captain, Chinedu Udoji, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday.

The deceased, who captained Enyimba for five years, was until his death, playing for Kano Pillars FC.

The Chairman of the People’s Elephant, Felix Agwu, in a statement in Lagos described Udoji’s death as untimely.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dead defender was part of the Kano Pillars squad that forced Enyimba to a 1-1 draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Sunday.

The highly dependable Udoji lost his life in an accident along Independence Road in Bompai, Kano.

It was reported that he was heading to his residence in Badawa Quarters in his car with registration number, KSF 499 BF after he had visited his former club.

Mr. Agwu said that the contributions of Udoji to the team during his time with the club was commendable, adding that he was a leader both on and off the pitch.

“Words cannot convey either the depth of our pain or the intensity of our anguish over the death of Udoji.

“What we can do in this hour of sadness, however, is to pray to God to strengthen the family he left behind, the teammates he so passionately inspired and his friends and fans.

“Udoji joined our club in 2009 and captained the club for five seasons before his departure in 2016 to Kano Pillars.

“He was a ferocious captain and leader on the pitch but warm and gentle friend off it. During his time in Aba, he won two league titles and two Federation Cups.

“He also helped the team to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. A legend worthy of the Enyimba captaincy, he will remain in our hearts forever,’’ Mr. Agwu said.