Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi says he rejected the chance to join Portuguese giants Benfica in January to boost his chances of representing the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ebuehi whose current contract with Dutch club ADO Den Haag will expire in the summer was close to linking up with Benfica during the winter transfer window after successful talks between the Portuguese giants and his club ADO Den Haag.

”It’s my choice,” Ebuehi who feat for Nigeria in the friendly win against two-time world champions Argentina last November stated in an interview with m.update.nl.

“For me, the most important thing is to keep making minutes. Going to such a club means a new adventure and you do not know whether you’re going to make minutes.

“Here, I get trust from the club, the trainer and the players. If I keep playing here, I can hopefully go to the World Cup and nice things can come.”

The young defender also spoke at the prospect of making Nigeria’s 23-man squad to World Cup in Russia.

“I do not have to think about it too much otherwise it can also be a disappointment, I feel good about it, and of course I dream about it, it’s close and in terms of football, the World Cup is the biggest stage in the world,” he added.

“If I’m selected, it will be a dream come true, maybe the biggest one. “

The 22-year-old also gave a hint on his future as he is set to become a free agent in the summer.

“You never know in football. Maybe I’ll be here next season, but in the end I want to keep making personal steps and achieve the highest possible achievements, I keep all options open at the moment.”