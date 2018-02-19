Former Nigerian international striker Daniel Amokachi has reiterated that his dream and desire is to see his twin sons (Nazim and Kalim) play for Nigeria in the nearest future even though they are already being courted by Tunisia where their mother hails from.

He said the twins who are both currently playing for the Turkish side, Besiktas’ U-23 team, have their hearts with Nigeria and would love to play for their fatherland like he did several years ago and won laurels for the country.

“Definitely, that would be my dream, their mum’s dream, even their dream because their heart is with Nigeria. Last year, they turned down the opportunity to be capped by Tunisia, hopefully, that call will come up for them and we would see what God has in store for them.

“They are doing pretty well in Besiktas, they are with the U-23 team. But we are trying to see if they can play the professional angle of it because, in Turkey, they leave the foreign slot for professionals. Right now, however, they are working very hard and we hope that soon, they will get the opportunity to play in a place where they can give a good account of themselves,” he said.

Speaking on Super Eagles’ chances of a good show at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, the former Everton of England forward, said the players must ensure that they stay fit and urged players who are not enjoying enough play time in their clubs to seek alternative.

“Qualifying is one thing but the World Cup proper is a different ball game. The most important thing is that our players should be healthy and have enough playing time in their respective clubs because that will definitely tell when it comes to the World Cup.

“If no clubs look for you, you not going to move, so it is the players that were looked for that moved, but the good thing about it, we Nigerians, especially me, is that Ideye has moved to Malaga in the Spanish League and also Success too because for me he (Success) is one of the sexiest players Nigeria has ever had but he is injury-prone and never gets to see the potential that young man has. If we can have him healthy and well, he can be a vital addition.

“Musa is back to Moscow. I hope he finds his feet the way he didn’t find at Leicester because he could have easily been one of the best players to play in the Premier League because his style of football is what the Premiership wants.”

Amokachi who coach Nigerian clubs, Nasarawa United and Enyimba International before switching to Finland, said he is enjoying his coaching career in the European nation.

“I am enjoying every side of it, the only thing I can tell you is that it is more professional, very different from the Nigerian setup.”