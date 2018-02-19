Kylian Mbappe will officially become a Paris Saint-Germain player in the summer after the clause to make his loan move from Monaco permanent was activated.

PSG’s 5-2 win over Strasbourg on Saturday mathematically ensured that they cannot be relegated from Ligue 1 this season, the trigger for the transfer that, according to ESPN, is worth €180 million plus bonuses.

The fee will place Mbappe behind only PSG’s €222m signing of Neymar from Barcelona in the list of the game’s richest transfers, and he will sign a deal through to 2022 when the transfer window next opens.

Mbappe has scored nine goals and provided seven assists from 19 Ligue 1 appearances alone this season but missed the Strasbourg win through suspension.

Meanwhile, PSG right-back Dani Alves will miss next week’s Coupe de France quarterfinal clash with bitter rivals Marseille after his booking over the weekend.