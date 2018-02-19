Manchester United are hopeful Paul Pogba will be available for the Champions League tie with Sevilla this week after training on Sunday, ESPN reports.

The midfielder missed the 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Saturday due to illness and Jose Mourinho said after the game at the John Smith’s Stadium the Frenchman is a doubt for the trip to Spain.

However, Pogba’s chances of making the flight on Tuesday have been boosted after he was well enough to take part in training at Carrington on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was part of a session with other senior players who did not play a full game at Huddersfield including Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

The players who started the FA Cup fifth-round tie took part in recovery sessions with just three days to prepare for the Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Sevilla on Wednesday.

Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford and Antonio Valencia also missed the win over Huddersfield through injury but Mourinho says he believes they have “a chance” of featuring against Sevilla.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are also doubts, along with long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Daley Blind.

Pogba, Herrera, Rashford and Valencia will have two more sessions to prove their fitness before Mourinho picks a squad to face Sevilla.

United are due to train at Carrington on Monday and Tuesday morning before flying to Spain on Tuesday afternoon.