Akwa United coach Abdu Maikaba says his charges played well despite their narrow defeat to Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) FC.

MFM secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory is over United in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) game on Friday.

The rescheduled Matchday 8 match was played at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

“I’m okay that my boys played very well,” Maikaba told the league’s official website.

“Nothing can weigh us down despite this defeat,” the former Wikki Tourist head coach said.

United will now take on Gambian side Banjul Hawks in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second-leg clash on Wednesday.

“We will continue to push ourselves until we bounce back – especially on the continent against Banjul Hawks of Gambia.”

The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, Gambia. Hawks beat United 2-1 in the first-leg clash in Nigeria.