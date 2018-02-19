Kano Pillars have confirmed in an official statement that defender Chinedu Udoji lost his life in a car accident today.

Kano Pillars have lost their dedicated and committed central defender Chinedu Udoji this morning Monday,” read the statement signed by club spokesman Rilwanu Idris Malikawa.

“Udoji lost his life in a ghastly motor accident along Independent road in Bompai area of the Kano municipality.

“He was on his way back to his lodge in Badawa quarters after he visited Enyimba players last night at Sabon Gari quarters after Week 9 encounter which ended 1-1 draw yesterday.

“Udoji was driving his car with registration number KSF 499 BF and he was alone in the car, which somersaulted leading to his death.”

Malikawa said the body of late Udoji has been deposited at Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital in Kano and the incident has been reported to the Bompai police division in Kano.

Malikawa said the management, technical crew, players, fans of the club and entire football family in Kano are in shock following this death.

The club are processing police and medical reports before they take his corpse to his family house in Kaduna for burial.