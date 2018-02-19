Excited Kwara United coach John Obuh has said he was pleased with the character shown by his players to fight back to earn a point at Nasarawa United.

Kwara United showed fighting spirit in their MatchDay 9 encounter against Nasarawa United to earn a point after going 3-1 down away from home in a match which produced late drama as four of the six goals came in the last 17 minutes of the match.

The coach praised his team: “I give credit to my players who kept fighting and I am sure Nasarawa United would be really disappointed as I think at 3-1 they thought we would throw in the towel.”

Obuh added, “I am delighted with the boys for listening to me and translating it into the play.

“Immediately we got the second goal in the 85 minutes I told then this match is now winnable as we got the opposition on the back foot.

“We kept attacking and it paid up as we secured a point that at 3-1 looked beyond us.”

Obuh said, “It is not easy scoring three goals away from home in the NPFL, you must give credit to the centre referee for a good job, we are getting closer to getting it right in the league.

“This is good for our league combined with the information I hear that Kano Pillars drew at home. It is a sign that officiating in the league has improved tremendously.”

The former U-20 Nigeria National Team Coach also used the opportunity to warn his players that the NPFL is a lot more competitive now and they need to fight in every match to earn a result, home or away.