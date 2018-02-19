The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have expressed deep shock following the sudden demise of Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji in a road accident on Sunday.

Udoji was on his way back to the Kano Pillars club house after he visited his former Enyimba teammates at their hotel when the incident happened on Sunday night.

“The demise of @pillarsfc defender Chinedu Udoji comes as a rude shock to us this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and club. May his soul rest in peace. #RIPUdoji,” the NFF tweeted on Monday morning.

Similarly, Udoji’s former club, Enyimba Football Club of Aba have commiserated with the centre-back’s family following his untimely death.

“We are distraught at the news of the passing of club legend and former captain, Chinedu Udoji. Our commiserations are with his family at this time,” the seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions wrote on their official Twitter handle on Monday.

Enugu Rangers, Rivers United and other NPFL clubs also expressed their sadness over the 28-year-old defender’s death.

“What can we say? Rest In Peace Chinedu Udoji,” Rangers tweeted, while Rivers United posted a picture of Udoji with his young family.

The late Udoji featured in Pillars’ NPFL match day nine clash against Enyimba on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He was adjudged man of the match after the highly entertaining encounter.