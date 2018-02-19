Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Professional League (NWPF), Aisha Falode, has assured Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of organizing a successful Champions Shield on March 4.

Lagos State is hosting the maiden edition of the competition, which will pitch Aiteo Cup champions, Rivers Angels, against NWFL Super Four queens, Nasarawa Amazons, in a battle to determine Nigeria’s best female football club.

The NWFL boss also acknowledged the role of the late chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu, in getting the state to sponsor the NWFL Champions Shield.

Falode, who assured Lagos State that the NWFL was working round the clock to ensure a successful event, thanked Governor Ambode for rescuing women football ‘even on a short notice.’

She also thanked Lagos State’s current Sports Commission boss, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, for his relentless assistance to the NWFL, adding, however, that the deal actually started when the Late Tinubu was a Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

“Needless here to say that the duo were like Siamese twins, but it all worked out very well for women football in Nigeria

“The final crystalisation was during the Aiteo Cup final at the Agege Stadium, where we met Governor Ambode at the VIP area and told him our intention and without hesitation he agreed to sponsor the game.”