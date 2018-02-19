Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji died last night following a car accident inside Kano, various reports have said.

No-nonsense central defender Udoji was Man of the Match in yesterday’s NPFL Week 9 match against his former club Enyimba, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

An official said Udoji was heading back to the Pillars club house after he visited the hotel of Enyimba when he was involved in an accident which cost him his life.