Kano Pillars defender Chinedu Udoji died last night following a car accident inside Kano, various reports have said.
No-nonsense central defender Udoji was Man of the Match in yesterday’s NPFL Week 9 match against his former club Enyimba, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
An official said Udoji was heading back to the Pillars club house after he visited the hotel of Enyimba when he was involved in an accident which cost him his life.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]