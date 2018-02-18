CHAN Super Eagles defender Stephen Eze was delighted to win on his debut for Bulgarian Premier League club Lokomotiv Plovdiv today.

He came on in the 58th minute to help his team secure a 1-0 home win over OFK Pirin in a tightly contested encounter at the Stadion Lokomotiv as the second stanza of the league season resumed.

The former FC Ifeanyi Ubah defender said that he was pleased to have secured all three points with his team.

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to make my debut today with Lokomotiv Plovdiv as I have not been at the club for too long and the oach put faith in me to play me.” He said.

“Today we won the match and also kept a clean sheet. I could not wish for a better way to kick off my career in Europe.”

Compatriot Musa Mohammed played the entire game for Lokomotiv Plodiv, while Mustapha Abdullahi will have to wait for his debut.

The defender vowed to keep working hard so has to give himself every chance of making the Nigeria World Cup squad to Russia come June.