Nigeria U-17 women’s team the Flamingoes have crashed out of this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay after playing 1-1 away draw in the second-leg play-off round of the African qualifiers against Cameroon on Sunday.

The Flamingoes crashed out on away goals after aggregate score ended 3-3.

In the first-leg played in Benin, Cameroon forced the Flamingoes to a 2-2 draw.

Cameroon took the lead through Alice Kameni in the 16th minute before Precious Vincent drew Flamingoes level on 82 minutes which was not enough.

After the equaliser, the Flamingoes went in search of the winning goal but Cameroonians held on to pick the World Cup ticket.

This is the first time the Flamingoes have failed to qualify for the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup since the maiden edition in New Zealand in 2008.

This will be Cameroon’s second appearance at the U-17 Women’s World Cup after qualifying for the 2016 edition in Jordan.