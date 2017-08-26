Shkodran Mustafi has agreed to leave Arsenal for Inter, according to Sky Sports.

Inter want to take Mustafi on loan with a view to a permanent move, just 12 months after Arsenal paid £35m to sign him from Valencia.

And while the clubs have not agreed a deal, Sky reports the Germany centre-half is prepared to return to Serie A, where he previously had a two-year spell with Sampdoria.

- Advertisement -

Arsene Wenger was non-committal when asked about Mustafi’s future at his Thursday press conference, saying: “It’s very difficult for me to talk about individual cases.”

The Gunners boss has already sanctioned the sale of one centre-half this month, allowing Gabriel to join Valencia.

Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers are Arsenal’s other recognised central defenders, although Wenger used left-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac there in the defeat at Stoke.