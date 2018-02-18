Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has lashed out at persistent speculations linking him with a move to either Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain with the Belgian insisting that he’s commited to staying at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium star, the key man in Antonio Conte’s squad and is the Blues’ top-scorer this season with 15 strikes to his name in all competitions, has reportedly drawn interest from some of Europe’s biggest sides.

However, Hazard is increasingly getting weary of being linked elsewhere which could affect his ability to focus fully on affairs at his current club.

“Yes, but they are interested in me for several years,” Hazard told Telefoot. “We talk about it for a long time. When it is not Paris, it is Real. And when it is not Real, it is Paris.

“Today, I am good where I am. If one day I have to move, I will move. But for now, I am good here. I am well-rounded and I will give my best for Chelsea.

“For now, I am here. There are still games to play. There are competitions we are trying to win. And then, there is the World Cup.

“I am here. I still have two and a half years on my contract at Chelsea. I am good here. I play every game. And I manage to play well in every game.

“The fans like me. My family is good here. We will see what will happen. In football, everything can happen, but also nothing can happen.”