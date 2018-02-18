The League Management Company have placed two weeks suspension on four stadia in the Nigeria Professional Football League for poor playing pitches but they will be allowed to return to the stadia after satisfactory inspection from the league body’s officials.

The stadia affected are Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, August 27 Stadium, Damaturu and Umuahia Township Stadium which hosts Heartland, Niger Tornadoes, Yobe Desert Stars and Abia Warriors’ home matches.

“Abia Warriors have been advised to work on the Umuahia Township Stadium pitch and not hold any activity there for the period of suspension.

“Abia Warriors have been told to nominate an alternative venue for their NPFL 18 home games with effect from Matchday 10. A team of inspectors will visit the Umuahia Township Stadium upon completion of work on its pitch to assess if it can play host to NPFL 18 games.”