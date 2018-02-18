Ryan Mason has told Sky Sports he would be open to returning to Tottenham in a coaching role.

Mason, who came through Spurs’ academy system before leaving to join Hull in 2016, announced his retirement earlier this week when he was unable to recover from a skull fracture sustained in a Premier League game against Chelsea a year ago.

“I’m going to see what I fall into but if I was to go down the coaching route I spent 18 years at Tottenham and that’s my club so I’m sure that would be in my DNA if I was a coach,” he said.

“I’m still not sure [what I’ll do next]. I’m just going to see where everything takes me. I’ve only been retired for four or five days so I think I’m going to enjoy a bit of time with my family, see everyone and then see where I want to go with it all.”

Mason retired following specialist medical advice but added that after overcoming the initial shock he has got to move on.

“It was a decision that was pretty straightforward,” he said. “Like I said, the issue came up with the brain so there were a lot of numbers that they chucked at me and potential things come on, usually later on in life, that could come on earlier in life.

“I’ve had 13 months out of the game which is a long time and I think that’s probably helped me with the retirement. It was a shock because the last seven or eight months I’ve been ready to play and just waiting so to get that news two weeks ago was a massive shock but I’ve got to move on.

“I’ve got to accept it and I look forward to the next chapter now.”