Okoro Idika, who claims to be an NNL match commissioner, has been detained by the Enugu State Police command for alleged fraud.

He is alleged to have defrauded a player’s intermediary, Uche Okoro, of the sum of 850,000 he was to have bought a car as wedding gift for his wife.

There are also allegations he has defrauded people by impersonating as a player’s agent.

The Enugu police command public relations officer Ebere Lawrence Amaraizu confirmed that Okoro Idika is now being detained.

He said police have been on his chase since October last year, before he was finally arrested at his home in Aba at the weekend.

The suspect is being interrogated and he will soon be charged to court.