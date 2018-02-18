Mohamed Salah has been advised by Ahmed Elmohamady to ignore Real Madrid transfer talk and spend “at least” one more season at Liverpool.

The Egyptian forward has been a revelation at Anfield since completing a £36.9 million move from Roma last summer.

He has become the first Reds player to hit 30 goals since Luis Suarez, with his showreel including a number of spectacular strikes and performances.

Those efforts have sparked speculation that he is being lined up as a ‘Galactico’ addition by Madrid, but the 25-year-old has been urged to remain in English football for the foreseeable future.

International team-mate Elmohamady, who is currently on the books at Aston Villa, is reported as saying by KingFut: “His spell with Chelsea helped him a lot.

“He is a source of happiness and joy to us, in my opinion, I think he should stay at Liverpool.

“He’s the club’s superstar, but if he wants to leave he should leave after spending another season at Liverpool at least.”

Salah struggled to make an impact during a previous spell in England at Chelsea, with Jose Mourinho limiting him to just 19 appearances.

He was, however, to get a taste of Premier League life during a stint at Stamford Bridge and was not thrown in at the deep end after being snapped up by Liverpool.

His efforts to date have helped to highlight just how far he has come since being left frustrated in west London, with his career having been on an upward curve since leaving for Italy at Fiorentina.

There is the promise of much more to come from him, with Liverpool still competing in the Premier League and Champions League, and it will be up to Salah to decide at the end of the season whether he intends to take on the challenge of trying to match his efforts with the Reds in 2018-19.