Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi believes the World Cup build-up games Nigeria will play before heading to Russia will go a long way in helping coach Gernot Rohr pick the very best for the country.

Amokachi said he was impressed when he heard that Nigeria would be playing England, Poland and Serbia in their build-up games to the World Cup.

“Normally, a period like this is tough for every coach going to a big tournament like the World Cup,” Amokachi said.

“I must be honest with you that there will be pressure from here and there but for a coach who knows what he wants, he will know how to go about it.

“Every Nigerian player wants to be at the World Cup; unfortunately, only few players will make the team and that is where any coach will begin to have pressure.

“For a coach like Rohr who has coached big teams in Europe and also qualified Nigeria for the World Cup, I am sure he will know how to handle such pressure.

“This is why I said I was happy when they said the Super Eagles will play England and co, I am sure that those matches will help him to know the areas he needs to improve and how to select his team for the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will play Poland on March 23 in Warsaw and Serbia in London on March 27 in their build-up to the World Cup.