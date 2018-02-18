Home-based Super Eagles forward Sunday Faleye is close to securing a move to Austrian Bundesliga club Austrian Wien.

Faleye shone for Nigeria at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco where he scored a goal in four games.

His participation at the competition was curtailed by an elbow injury he picked up in the quarter-final win against Angola but did enough to attract a number of suitors.

“Austria Wien are in pole position to sign Sunday Faleye. Talks are ongoing between his representatives and the club,” a reliable source close to the player said.

“Barring any unforseen circumstances, the move will be announced in the next few days.”

Austria Wien currently have in their books former Akwa United midfielder Ibrahim Alhassan.

Faleye is a product of Nigeria Nationwide League club Freestan FC and starred for Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season.