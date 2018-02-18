Wasiu Alalade has pointed out that it will be impossible for any club in the Nigeria topflight including Kano Pillars, to halt Enyimba’s impressive form as both teams clash at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant are yet to taste defeat in their last five matches and they are up against Sai Masu Gida who equally have been unbeaten in the same number of games.

And Alalade who returned from injury in their last game against Plateau United says they are in Kano to pick valuable points and are not contemplating anything otherwise.

“Kano Pillars are a good side and we are not disputing that fact but we have equally stepped up since our loss to Katsina United,” he told Goal.

“We are going into the tie in Kano with confidence that we can pick valuable points irrespective of the venue.

“We didn’t have it smooth at the start of the season but we have stabilized a little in the last few games and we want to continue with that against Kano Pillars. We are not lacking in motivation ahead of the tie.

“There is no time that Kano has been an easy ground to visit and even though this is my first time of traveling to the place with Enyimba. They are no easy opponents but we will go with all we have to ensure that we do not return empty-handed.”

Enyimba are fifth in the league table with 13 points from eight games.