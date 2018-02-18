Enyimba head coach Paul Aigbogun insists his side can shock Kano Pillars in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League match day nine clash at the Sani Abacha Stadium despite the hosts’ impressive home form.

Pillars who thrashed the Peoples Elephant 3-0 in the same fixture last term are yet to drop a point at home this season, winning all four games.

Both teams head into the game in buoyant mood as they are without defeat in their five games.

Aigbogun will also be boosted by the return of the trio Augustine Oladapo, Ikouewen Udoh and Theophilus Afelokhai to the squad following their participation at the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The former Warri Wolves coach hinted that his charges are well prepared for the game and are hopeful of continuing their impressive run.

“Pillars are a good team with a lot of quality players but they are beatable,” Aigbogun said.

“Playing in front of an intimidating crowd like the one you have at the Sani Abacha Stadium is never going to be easy but we are equal to the task.

“We are on a good run and want to maintain that. Hopefully, the officiating will be fair so that we can have a good game and show the good side of the NPFL.

“I also hope the fans too will be of good behaviour to allow us have a hitch-free game.”