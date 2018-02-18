Brazilian forward Willian has issued warning to Barcelona, ahead of Chelsea’s Champion League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Willian said he ‘knows’ Chelsea can defy the odds to beat Barcelona in the Tuesday’s clash.

Premier League champions, Chelsea will receive Barca at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening for the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Barcelona are the favourites to win both legs having maintained fine form in La Liga.

Willian said his team-mates were confident ahead of what will be a “massive game.”

“Football is all about results,’ the Brazil international said. ‘When you win everything is fine, when you lose, no.

“We always try to work hard and improve ourselves and we have to continue like that. We play for Chelsea, we always want to win titles.

“In the Champions League we know it’s going to be a difficult game but we are Chelsea, we know we can win the game. We have to prepare and no doubt it will be a massive game.”