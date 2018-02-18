FK Vojvodina new signing Vincent Eze gave his new club a lot to cheer after he scored the winning goal in their 2-0 win against Vozdovac as the Serbian Super League restarted after the winter break.

Eze added the second goal in the 71st minute pouncing on the rebound after the goalkeeper had made a mess of a loose ball, to send his side to a well-deserved victory.

Vojvodina are not on eighth position on the table with 36 points from 23 games.

The former Omonnia Nicosia of Cyprus star said that he was delighted to begin his Vojvodina spell on a goal-scoring note.

“That will only continue to improve my ratings in Serbia and I’m happy it turned out this way,” he relished.

“The club management is happy with me and I’m also delighted to justify the confidence they have in me.

“I can only continue to improve my game and I see what happens in future.”

Eze was the joint top scorer with eight goals in the Serbian lower division before Vojvodina grabbed him in the winter transfer window.