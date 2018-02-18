Cristiano Ronaldo may have played a key role in sinking Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, but Xavi dismissed the Real Madrid star’s performance as he defended Neymar’s display in the Champions League loss.

Ronaldo was at the double as the Champions League titleholders came from behind to beat French giants PSG 3-1 in the first leg of their last-16 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Neymar was criticised for his subdued outing.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals for the same club in Europe’s elite competition after cancelling out Adrien Rabiot’s opener midweek before putting Madrid ahead with seven minutes remaining.

However, former Barcelona midfielder Xavi denied Ronaldo was superior to Neymar in the Spanish capital.

“They said that Cristiano was still better than Neymar,” Xavi said in an interview with So Foot. “No, no, it’s unfair.

“What did Ronaldo do in the game? He scored a penalty and a knee goal…

“But what about the dangerous situations created by Neymar? And the counter-attacks that he launched, the fear that he sowed in Madrid?”

Ligue 1 leaders PSG welcome Madrid to Paris for the return leg March 6.