Nigerian coach Adebayo Gbadebo has guided Thai League 1 club Suphanburi to beat Nakhon-Ratchasima FC 1-0 in a Week 2 clash.

The hosts struck in the 53rd minute for the only goal of the interesting game watched by over 7,000 spectators.

Gbadebo, 43, from Lagos, had earlier drawn their league opener to garner four points to sail into the third place on the table.

Gbadebo is a well-known soccer coach in Thailand as a senior pastor and the head of the Redeemed Church in Thailand.

He assumed the role of coach last May having served as a director for the Thai club for three years. The club played 24 games under him last season as they finished 11th on the table.

Gbadebo played for Stores before taking his trade to Thailand. He also played on loan at Mohun Bagan in India.

He holds an AFC license A coaching badge.

He had previously coached another Thai League 1 side Thai Port.