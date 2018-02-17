Mohamed Salah has said there is more to come after scoring 30 goals in his 36 games for Liverpool.

Salah joined Liverpool on a five-year deal and has quickly become a key player under Jurgen Klopp, helping the club to impress in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“It is a great feeling to have scored 30 goals in a first season at a club like Liverpool,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“It’s something huge, so I am very happy about it. But I have to carry on and keep looking forward to score many more goals.

“In my mind I am always trying to improve and I’m doing it every single day. Every day I look at myself and try to improve myself all the time.

“I am happy at the moment, I feel good, and that’s the most important thing — and 100 percent, there is still more to come.”

The Egypt international also said his fine form was down to the influence of his teammates.

“I’ve said before, the players and the coaches here make it easier for you,” he added. “I play alongside very good players, each one has different qualities, and that makes it easier for me.

“I am very happy to play alongside them; all of them, they have helped me a lot to score goals. I am very happy to be with this group.”

