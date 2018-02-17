The Super Falcons of Nigeria made it back-to-back wins in the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup of Nations with a 3-0 win against Senegal in their second Group B game at the Sport Park Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday.

Young forward Rasheedat Ajibade was the hero for the Falcons after her first half hat-trick secured the impressive win.

The win saw the Falcons book their place into the ssemi-finals of the tournament.

Ajibade opened the scoring in the 19th minute and got on the score sheet again in the 30th minute.

And in the 34th minute, Ajibade completed her hat-trick to make it 3-0 in favour of the Falcons.

In their opening game on Thursday against Mali, who replaced Benin Republic, the Falcons won 1-0.

They will round off their Group B games on Monday when they face Togo.

