The Nigeria Football Federation has released the list of nominees for its maiden NFF Football Awards which is supported by partners AITEO and the Lagos State as Host City.

The award ceremony is fixed to take place at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday, February 19.

It is the first time that the nation’s football –governing body is organizing an Awards ceremony to reward and inspire the major actors and actresses in the Nigerian Football space.

Gongs will be presented to winners in Player of the Year (men), Player of the Year (women), Coach of the Year (men), Coach of the Year (women), Young Player of the Year (men), Young Player of the Year (women), Team of the Season, Fairplay Award, Goal of the Season, Fans of the Season, NFF Development Award and Platinum Award categories.

The list of all the nominees for the inaugural NFF/AITEO AWARDS in Lagos Monday include;

1) PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Victor Moses

Wilfred Ndidi

Anthony Okpotu

2) PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Asisat Oshoalajo

Charity Reuben

Francisca Ordega

3) COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Kennedy Boboye

Abdu Maikaba

Fidelis Ilechukwu

4) COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Whyte Ogbonna

Edwin Okon

Ann Chiejine

5) YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Stephen Odey

Nura Mohammed

Ikouwem Udoh

6) YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Rashidat Ajibade

Anam Imo

Gift Monday

7) TEAM OF THE SEASON (MEN)

Plateau United

Akwa United

MFM FC

8) TEAM OF THE SEASON (WOMEN)

Rivers Angels

Nasarawa Amazons

Ibom Angels

9) GOAL OF THE SEASON

Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM v Rangers)

Shedrack Asiegbu (Abia Warriors v Plateau United)

Oche Salifu (Remo Stars v El Kanemi)