A three-point deduction and a fine of N1.5m has been imposed on Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure by the League Management Company (LMC) following attacks on match officials by their fans in last Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League match day eight clash against Kano Pillars at the Akure Township Stadium.

One of the referees had a big gash on his forehead following the attack at the Akure Township Stadium, a ground that has become notorious for violence.

“In an unprecedented application of the NPFL Framework and Rules, the LMC reviewed a series of past breaches of the rule by the club dating back to the 2014/2015 season for which varying sanctions, including monetary fines, playing without fans, ban of use of home ground and an order to identify for prosecution, supporters cited for acts of breach of security and or interference with match officials,” the LMC stated on their official website.

The Akure club will also pay N1m to the LMC and N500,000 to the injured match officials.

The LMC also warned the club that an additional three points will be deducted from their total for the season in case of a recurrence.

They were given 48 hours to in writing, submit to the decision or enter an appeal which if it loses will attract further sanctions.

In a related development, the LMC also requested the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw three match officials who took charge of the Sunshine Stars versus Kano Pillars game from further consideration for future NPFL matches for conducts capable of bringing the league to disrepute.

They are the center referee, David Akure and assistant referees, Apine Emmanuel, and Lewis Gwantana

The LMC noted that while the referees posed and widely circulated photographs showing the injury to one of the assistant referees, the incident was not adequately captured in the official match report submitted which was also submitted late.

In other decisions, Kwara United coach, Maji Mohammed and Katsina United team manager Ganiyu Adeleke have been charged for breach of code of conduct for club officials after engaging in physical confrontation following last Sunday’s match day eight at the Kwara Sports Complex.

Mohammed and Adeleke have been suspended from further participation and access to venues of all NPFL activities for the next ten matches.

Reprieve however came for some players and officials of FC Ifeanyiubah who were last season banned for one year for violent conduct at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja at the end of the 2016/17 Matchday 36 fixture.

The LMC notified the club that the ban has been lifted on condition of good behaviour until the end of the season. The club officers are Chidi Nwogu (Secretary) and Obi Adirika (Kits Manager).

The players are Isaac Loute, Wilson Elu, Godfrey Uchenna Jnr, and Michael Egbeta.

Others are Kone Soumaila, Ngoma Luamba, Stephen Eze, Adeleye Olamilekan and Nkrumah Douglas.