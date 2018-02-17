Veteran winger Arjen Robben says he plans to extend his career by moving to a new club should Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich fail to offer him a contract extension.

Robben, who turned 34 in January, is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, along with fellow winger Franck Ribery, but has no immediate plans to retire.

Robben, who played in the 2010 World Cup final for the Netherlands, has been at Bayern since 2009 and has won the Bundesliga on six occasions.

He has made 279 appearances and scored 136 goals for the Bavarian giants, including the winner in the 2013 Champions League final.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says no decision about Robben or Ribery, both 34, will be made before the end of March, but the Dutchman wants to play on.

“At the moment, I feel very fit, really good and I believe that I can still play at the top level for one or two more years — that’s my goal,” Robben told website sportbuzzer.de.

“I have such an open and honest communication with all those responsible here (at Bayern) that I am not worried at all.

“The club will have a plan. And then the club and I will have to decide if and how things progress.”

Robben says he could imagine playing overseas in the United States, China or the Middle East should Bayern fail to make him an offer.

“That is exactly the topic up for discussion at the kitchen table at home, when I talk to my family or friends,” he added.